Super Bowl LI: Can the Falcons beat the Patriots? Terez Paylor breaks it down

When comes down to predicting The Big Game, you’re always better off going with the team with the best quarterback-head coach combination. And while Matt Ryan has turned in a terrific season, one that is somehow in the same stratosphere as Tom Brady’s, there’s no doubt Bill Belichick has the edge here. The Patriots have had two weeks to prepare for a vulnerable Atlanta defense, and it will probably take some self-inflicted New England wounds — which are rare — for the Falcons to be in position to win.
Pick: New England 31, Atlanta 20
Comments