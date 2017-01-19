Las Vegas Raiders? Team files relocation papers for move

Another member of the AFC West is seeking a new home.
A week after the Chargers announced they were moving to Los Angeles starting next season, the Oakland Raiders on Thursday filed papers with the Clark County Commission in Nevada, commision chair Steve Sisolak tweeted.
It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas.— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017
Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that three-quarters of the 32 league owners would need to approve the move, and that vote is expected in the spring. The Raiders would continue to play in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.
The Raiders were one of the first American Football League teams when it formed in 1960 and played in Oakland until 1981 before moving to Los Angeles. The Raiders played in LA from 1982-94, then moved back to Oakland.
Forbes reported that the Raiders were 20th in team valuations in 2016 (estimated value of $2.1 billion), but relocating to Las Vegas “could reasonably increase the team’s financial value quickly into the NFL’s Top 10.”
The Raiders told the league that they had commitments from Goldman Sachs to finance a proposed $1.9 billion Las Vegas stadium project, according to the East Bay Times. The newspaper said the current financial plan would include $750 million in Clark County hotel room tax revenue, $650 million from the family of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders and the NFL.
