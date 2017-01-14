Sunday’s NFC playoff game preview: Kickoff time, TV, facts, figures

NFC Divisional round
Packers (11-6) at Cowboys (13-3)
When/where: 3:40 p.m. Sunday
TV/radio: Fox (Channel 4); WHB (810 AM)
Opening line: Cowboys by 5
Series record: Tied 17-17
Last meeting: Cowboys beat Packers 30-16, Oct. 16
Notes: Eighth meeting in playoffs for storied franchises, with Cowboys leading 4-3. … Packers won last playoff matchup two years ago 26-21 in game famous for Dallas WR Dez Bryant’s catch that wasn’t. … … QB Aaron Rodgers has four TD passes in each of past three games, 19 with no interceptions during seven-game winning streak. … WR Jordy Nelson, who might not play because of rib injury, led NFL with 14 TD catches. … Dak Prescott will be first rookie QB to start playoff game for Cowboys. Won 13 games, tied with Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (2004) for most by rookie in NFL history. Prescott had lowest interception percentage (4 INTs, 459 attempts) for rookie in NFL history. … RB Ezekiel Elliott led NFL with 1,631 yards rushing, third best for rookie ever.
Comments