Saturday’s NFC playoff game preview: Kickoff time, TV, facts, figures

NFC Divisional round
SEATTLE (11-5-1) at ATLANTA (11-5)
When/where: 3:35 p.m. Saturday at the Georgia Dome, Atlanta
TV/radio: Fox (Channel 4); WHB (810 AM)
Opening line: Falcons by 4
Series record: Seahawks lead 10-6
Last meeting: Seahawks beat Falcons 26-24, Oct. 16
Notes: Matt Bryant’s 49-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining gave Falcons 30-28 divisional playoff win over Seahawks on Jan. 13, 2013. … Seattle RB Thomas Rawls, who missed regular-season win over Falcons with leg injury, rushed for franchise postseason-record 161 yards with TD against Lions last week. … Russell Wilson’s 64 wins, including postseason, are most for starting QB in first five seasons in NFL history. … Atlanta QB Matt Ryan’s 117.1 passer rating led NFL and was fifth best in league history. … Falcons WR Julio Jones second in NFL with 1,409 yards receiving despite missing two games with toe injury. … Second-year LB Vic Beasley Jr. led NFL with 15 1/2 sacks.
