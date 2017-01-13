Saturday’s AFC playoff game preview: Kickoff time, TV, facts, figures

AFC Divisional round
TEXANS (10-7) at PATRIOTS (14-2)
When/where: 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
TV/radio: CBS (Channels 5, 13); WHB (810 AM)
Opening line: Patriots by 13 1/2
Series record: Patriots lead 7-1
Last meeting: Patriots beat Texans 27-0 on Sept. 23, 2016
Notes: Patriots are 4-0 against Texans at Gillette Stadium. ... Texans coach Bill O'Brien, Patriots assistant from 2007-2011, is 0-2 against mentor Bill Belichick. ... Houston’s defense is allowing 301.3 total yards and 17 first downs per game, fewest in NFL in both categories. … Belichick will coach his 14th divisional playoff game and tie Don Shula for most in NFL history. He has 23 career postseason wins, most for any coach. ... Patriots QB Tom Brady will play in his 13th divisional playoff game, tying Jerry Rice for most in league history.
