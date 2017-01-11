Denver Broncos hire Vance Joseph as new head coach

The Denver Broncos have chosen a new head coach.
It's official.— John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017
Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs
Vance Joseph replaces Gary Kubiak, who announced his retirement shortly after the Broncos’ season finale.
Joseph was one of three candidates for the job, according to the Denver Broncos web site. Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub and Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan were the others.
“(Joseph) brings a leadership quality that you really love about him,” Miami head coach Adam Gase said on the Broncos web site. “He has such a great personality and such a strong personality — that alpha-type personality where he demands a lot from players and they give him everything he has.”
