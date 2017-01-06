Sunday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game previews: Kickoff time, TV, facts, figures

AFC Wild Card: Miami Dolphins (10-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5)
WHEN/WHERE: 12:05 p.m. CT Sunday, January 8 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh
TV/RADIO: CBS (Channel 5 in Kansas City), WHB (810 AM)
CHIEFS OPPONENT: The Chiefs’ AFC Divisional round opponent will be determined by this game. If the Steelers win, they’ll play at Arrowhead Stadium at 12:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. If the Dolphins win, they’ll face New England and the Houston-Oakland winner will play at Kansas City.
REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 12-11, but Dolphins won in October.
POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 2-1
OPENING LINE: Pittsburgh by 10.
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN
Dolphins: Fittingly, they beat Pittsburgh 30-15 after opening 1-4. Win began six-game string.
Steelers: They dominated the Giants 24-14 in November, snapping New York’s six-game winning streak.
WORST LOSS
Dolphins: Routed 38-6 at Baltimore on Dec. 4, ending win streak.
Steelers: To Dolphins.
NOTES: Miami is in playoffs for first time since 2008. … Dolphins were outgained by 798 yards and outscored by 17 points this season. They allowed franchise-record 6,122 yards. … Steelers will head into playoffs relatively healthy. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown will be in lineup together in postseason for first time when Dolphins visit Heinz Field. Bell missed Pittsburgh’s past two playoff appearances with knee injuries. … Pittsburgh’s defense finished with 38 sacks and offense allowed 21.
NFC Wild Card: New York Giants (11-5) at Green Bay Packers (10-6)
WHEN/WHERE: 3:40 p.m. CT Sunday, January 8 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
TV/RADIO: Fox (Channel 4 in Kansas City); WHB (810 AM)
NEXT OPPONENT: The winner will play at Dallas in the Divisional round unless Detroit beats Seattle. In that case, the Lions will play at Dallas and the Giants-Packers winner will play at Atlanta.
REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 28-23-2, beat Giants 23-16 in October.
POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 4-3
OPENING LINE: Packers by 4.
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN
Giants: Beat NFC top seed Dallas twice, in season opener and in Game 13.
Packers: Swept Detroit to win NFC North, including Sunday night at Lions in showdown for division crown.
WORST LOSS
Giants: Game 4 loss at Minnesota 24-10 in which line couldn’t protect Eli Manning.
Packers: Routed by Titans 47-25 in midst of four-game slide.
NOTES: Previous time Giants made playoffs was 2011 season, when they won Super Bowl. … Defense has come on, especially pass rush, in second half of schedule. … One of great all-time playoff series. … Packers won final six games, as QB Aaron Rodgers surmised they would. … Green Bay’s defense, like New York’s, has improved significantly of late.
Comments