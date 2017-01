Sunday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game previews: Kickoff time, TV, facts, figures

0:59 Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill's 'speeding ticket' Pause

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

0:22 Tammy Reid, Eric Stonestreet and the Chiefs celebrate the AFC West championship

1:23 Chiefs DT Dontari Poe on pressuring quarterbacks

58:42 Chiefs 37, Chargers 27: Postgame analysis

6:14 Chargers interested in Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub

1:33 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: How Eric Fisher has improved

1:05 Alex Smith is the Chiefs starting quarterback but ...