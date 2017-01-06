Saturday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game previews: Kickoff time, TV, facts, figures

AFC Wild Card: Oakland Raiders (12-4) at Houston Texans (9-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 3:35 p.m. CT Saturday, January 7 at NRG Stadium in Houston
TV/RADIO: ESPN; WHB (810 AM)
CHIEFS OPPONENT: The winner of this game will face the Chiefs in the Divisional round if Miami wins at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Otherwise the Raiders-Texans winner will face New England.
REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 6-4, Raiders won 27-20 in November.
POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: First meeting
OPENING LINE: Houston by 3.
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN
Raiders: Beat Denver 30-20 as part of six-game win streak.
Texans: A 19-12 win over Kansas City back in Week 2.
WORST LOSS
Raiders: Being swept by Chiefs cost them division title.
Texans: Managed to lose to Chargers at home in Week 12, San Diego’s last win.
NOTES: Teams met in Mexico City in November. … Oakland will have backup QB after MVP candidate Derek Carr broke his right leg in Game 16. Rarely used Matt McGloin or rookie Connor Cook will go. … Raiders last made playoffs in 2002 season, lost in Super Bowl. … Texans went 7-1 at home. … Houston also could have backup QB if Tom Savage recovers from concussion. Otherwise, high-priced free agent signing Brock Osweiler will start.
NFC Wild Card: Detroit Lions (9-7) at Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:15 p.m. CT Saturday, January 7 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle
TV/RADIO: NBC (Channel 41 in Kansas City); WHB (810 AM)
NEXT OPPONENT: If Seattle wins, the Seahawks will play at Atlanta. If Detroit wins, the Lions will play at Dallas.
REGULAR-SEASON SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 8-5
POSTSEASON SERIES RECORD: First meeting
OPENING LINE: Seattle by 8.
MOST IMPRESSIVE WIN
Lions: A 20-16 decision at Minnesota in early November, sparking a run to top of division.
Seahawks: Held on with goal-line stand to win 31-24 at Patriots in Game 9.
WORST LOSS
Lions: Falling to Packers twice, especially in season finale to lose NFC North title.
Seahawks: Somehow they stunk it up against Rams in Week 2, though it was LA debut for Rams.
NOTES: Detroit lost three in a row to blow division. … QB Matthew Stafford had strong season, but struggled with finger injury down stretch. … Seattle had up-and-down season, even losing once at home (to Arizona). … Missing star safety Earl Thomas and running game has been spotty.
