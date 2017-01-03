Former Chiefs Morten Andersen and Ty Law are Hall of Fame finalists

Former Chiefs Morten Andersen and Ty Law are among 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Andersen, who played for the Chiefs in 2002-03, is the NFL’s career scoring leader with 2,544 points. He also has the most field goals (565) and games (382) while playing for five franchises in 25 seasons. He also made the all-decade teams of the 1980s and ’90s.
Law played for Kansas City in 2006-07. He led the NFL in interceptions twice and picked off 53 passes playing for four franchises in his 15-year career.
Also making the list of finalists are LaDainian Tomlinson, Jason Taylor, Brian Dawkins, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, Don Coryell, Terrell Davis, Alan Faneca, Joe Jacoby, John Lynch, Kevin Mawae, Terrell Owens and Kurt Warner.
Former Seattle safety Kenny Easley was previously selected as a finalist by the veterans committee and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were nominated in the contributors’ category.
The class of 2017 will be elected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl in Houston. Inductions will be Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.
Tomlinson, Taylor, Dawkins, Boselli, Bruce, Law, Mawae, Easley and Jones are in their first year of eligibility. The most-frequent finalists are Lynch, Tagliabue and Coryell, with four apiece. Davis and Warner are three-time finalists.
Tomlinson played 11 NFL seasons, including nine with San Diego. He received league MVP honors in 2006, when he set a record with 28 rushing touchdowns, and won two rushing titles.
Taylor was one of the NFL’s top pass rushers for 15 seasons, mostly with Miami. The 2006 Defensive Player of the Year with 13 1/2 sacks, he had 139 1/2 sacks for his career.
Comments