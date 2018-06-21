Missouri State's Alize Johnson drafted in second round by Indiana Pacers

Former Missouri State star Alize Johnson once again beat the odds.
The Indiana Pacers selected him on Thursday with the 50th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft in New York.
Johnson was facing difficult odds of being drafted as a non-Power 5 player that had an underwhelming senior season.
The 6-foot-8 forward entered high school at 5 feet 9 and grew to 6 foot 5 by his senior year but failed to qualify academically out of high school. He had an All-American stint in junior college before being discovered by former Missouri State coach Paul Lusk.
“Very happy for Alize and his family,” Lusk said in a text to The Star. “He deserves this great opportunity, and he will make the most of it.”
Johnson started the year out as a low-first to high-second round pick on a lot of mock drafts but fell to undrafted on most mock drafts by season’s end, despite averaging 15 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.
But Johnson improved his stock in workouts and at the NBA Combine, showing teams the skills as a guard he carried with him from high school and his ability to fit well with modern NBA schemes as a do-it-all forward.
UCLA guard Aaron Holiday was the Pacer’s first-round pick, going at 23rd overall.
Comments