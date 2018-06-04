Viral 'J.R. Smith Challenge' pokes fun at Cavs player's gaffe during NBA Finals

The viral "J.R. Smith Challenge" video pokes fun at J.R. Smith dribbling out the clock during the NBA Finals, when he could have taken an easy shot for the win. Video by Samuel Grubbs.
Samuel Grubbs/@SamuelGrubbs1
How to shoot a free throw

Basketball

How to shoot a free throw

This video produced by the Issaquah, Washington Parks and Recreation Department outlines how to shoot a free throw using the B.E.E.F. technique: Balance, Eyes, Elbow in, Follow through.