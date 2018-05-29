Alize Johnson at the NBA Draft Combine

Former Missouri State star Alize Johnson talks about the NBA Draft process during the May 2018 combine in Chicago.
Alex Schiffer
How to shoot a free throw

This video produced by the Issaquah, Washington Parks and Recreation Department outlines how to shoot a free throw using the B.E.E.F. technique: Balance, Eyes, Elbow in, Follow through.