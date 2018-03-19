Cavaliers coach Ty Lue taking leave of absence because of health issues

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be without coach Tyronn Lue for the playoffs.
Lue, the former Raytown High School star, announced Monday that he was taking a leave of absence for health reasons. The decision came two days after Lue spent the second half of the Cavaliers' game against the Bulls in the locker room because of an "undisclosed illness."
"After many conversations with our doctors and Koby (Altman, general manager) and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season," Lue said in a statement on the team's website.
"I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep, throughout the year. Despite a battery of tests, there have been no conclusions as to what the exact issue is.
"While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team. I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards.
"I greatly appreciate (owner) Dan Gilbert, Koby Altman, our medical team and the organization's support throughout."
The Cavaliers said that associate coach Larry Drew will take over in Lue's absence.
Lue, who played at Nebraska and was with seven teams in an 11-year NBA career, coached the Cavaliers when they won the 2016 NBA Championship.
Cavaliers star LeBron James told Cleveland.com that the team had been concerned about Lue.
"We worry about his health, obviously," James said after the win against the Bulls. "That's way more important than this game of basketball.
"We know he's been doing everything he needs to do to stay healthy -- (maybe he should) take even more measures to get himself right. Everything that's been going on with our year, it's just another one."
On Thursday night, Lue and James were engaged in a shouting match on the bench.
The Cavaliers have 13 games remaining the season and are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 40-29 record.
