Chiefs Anthony Sherman: "The fastest I go is when I play my NASCAR video game"

Noah Gragson, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race winner at Kansas Speedway, said he almost puked on the track after the race. Stewart Friesen also tried to apologize to Kyle Busch for running him off the track during the race on May 11, 2018.
Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, a novice driver, got behind the wheel of an actual NASCAR team race car in an attempt to hit the car's top speed of 150 miles per hour at the Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. takes on Kansas football coach David Beaty in a throwing competition Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Stenhouse was in town to promote the upcoming NASCAR race on May 12 at Kansas Speedway.
Martin Truex Jr. comments on his victory in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, a day after a member of the car’s crew, Jim Watson, died of a heart attack after a go-kart outing with crew members in Raytown.
Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen talks about the similarities between preparing for speed skating and NASCAR driving before driving the pace car at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.