From Jayhawks to streak-smashing NASCAR victory, Emporia's Clint Bowyer is hot

As Clint Bowyer thundered his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford through the narrow, hairpin turns of Martinsville Speedway on Monday afternoon, a familiar feeling came over him.
It was as if he were back home at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.
“It’s just like Lakeside” an excited Bowyer said by phone after winning the rain-delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500. “My brother was on the back straightaway, just like he was at Lakeside. It was just surreal.
“He was cheering me on and telling me what I needed to do. It was like, ‘This is Lakeside.’ This is how we grew up racing. Martinsville is a short track. It’s always had that old school feel, from what I grew up doing. You drive up here, two-lane roads, my wife and I were jamming to 90s Country …. It’s how I grew up.”
Bowyer’s victory on the .526 mile and shortest track in the Cup series was his first in 190 races, dating to October 2012 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was the ninth of his career, but first in the No. 14 for Stewart Haas Racing, which he joined in 2017 after a tumultuous four years with defunct Michael Waltrip Racing and a year with low-budget HScott Motorsports.
But Bowyer, of Emporia, never doubted he’d return to Victory Lane, and to be joined by his three-and-a-half-year-old son Cash made it even more special.
“Here’s the thing,” said Bowyer, 38. “All of a sudden this year, our cars our running well, and it all started coming together. That confidence thing was back that I had so many years ago. It’s only a matter of time that we’re going to win one of these races.
“In 2012, we won three of them ... fast forward to 2018, and I’m with an organization that has won four of the first six races,” added Bowyer, a teammate of three-time winner Kevin Harvick. “We’re rolling.”
Bowyer led a race-high 215 of 500 laps and beat Kyle Busch by 1.146 seconds to the checkered flag. He also became the first cup driver to win races in all three manufacturer’s cars, Chevrolet (five for Richard Childress Racing), Toyota (three for Michael Waltrip) and Ford.
The victory ensures Bowyer will be part of the 16-driver playoffs in the fall, which includes Martinsville on Oct. 28, a week after the fall race at Kansas Speedway.
“That’s a big thing, being able to punch our ticket to the playoffs and have a chance for the championship,” said Bowyer, the 2012 Cup runner up. “That burden is off our chest. “We can go out and win some more races and have more fun before the playoffs start.”
The victory also capped a triumphant 24 hours for Bowyer, an unabashed University of Kansas sports fan, who reveled in the Jayhawks’ victory over Duke on Sunday, which will send them to next weekend’s Final Four.
NASCAR has next weekend off, but Bowyer won’t be able to attend the Final Four in San Antonio as he did in 2012 when Kansas lost to Kentucky in the title game in New Orleans.
“It’s a good time to be a Kansan, I can guaranteed you that,” he said. “I can’t go to the Final Four this year, but you can beat I’ll be watching then win that championship and be damn proud of them.”
