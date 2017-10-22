It’s a different kind of racing for Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen

More Videos 1:53 Life-saving tool makes handy jack for helpful firefighters Pause 0:33 Prison health care company in Missouri and Kansas offers little transparency 2:41 Rep. Clayton outlines her plan to curb anonymous bills 3:19 KU coach Bill Self speaks about Billy Preston leaving the Jayhawks 0:55 See how Genie Bouchard's Super Bowl bet all played out on Twitter 0:21 A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:58 Fans gather to mourn the loss of a Taco Bell in Alabama 0:41 Students hold candlelight vigil for 17-year-old John Albers 2:22 "This is unbelievable." Family members of 9-year-old speak out about his death 5:12 MU's Cuonzo Martin previews Auburn game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen discusses driving pace car for NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen talks about the similarities between preparing for speed skating and NASCAR driving before driving the pace car at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Olympic speed skater Brian Hansen talks about the similarities between preparing for speed skating and NASCAR driving before driving the pace car at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

