More Videos

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform

Pause
Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts 2:24

Here are the KC hot spots in the epidemic of gun thefts

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games” 2:44

Self on MU: “The most anticipated exhibition game in the history of exhibition games”

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition 1:28

KU Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot on Border War exhibition

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building 2:01

A look inside the Messenger Coffee Co. building

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment' 4:53

Kevin Puryear on Border War: 'Hopefully it'll be a great environment'

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes? 1:34

Hyperloop One: Is it possible to travel from Kansas City to St. Louis in 31 minutes?

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport 0:32

Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport

  • Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

    In this video released by the KC Royals and Kansas Speedway, you can watch Royals manager Ned Yost congratulate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement.

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

In this video released by the KC Royals and Kansas Speedway, you can watch Royals manager Ned Yost congratulate Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement.
Kansas City Royals