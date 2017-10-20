Clint Bowyer had fun with fans during qualifying for last week’s race at Talladega. But this season has had some rough points, too, including not qualifying for NASCAR’s playoffs.
Clint Bowyer had fun with fans during qualifying for last week’s race at Talladega. But this season has had some rough points, too, including not qualifying for NASCAR’s playoffs. Butch Dill AP
Clint Bowyer had fun with fans during qualifying for last week’s race at Talladega. But this season has had some rough points, too, including not qualifying for NASCAR’s playoffs. Butch Dill AP

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Win at ‘home’ Sunday would buoy Emporia’s Clint Bowyer during frustrating season

By JORDAN AIRINGTON

The Kansas City Star

October 20, 2017 5:51 PM

Emporia native Clint Bowyer has not had the season he had hoped for heading into this week’s homecoming at Kansas Speedway.

In his first year with Stewart-Haas racing, Bowyer finished the regular season 17th in the points race, just one spot shy of making NASCAR’s Monster Energy Series playoffs. His winless streak has continued through the year, and he still hasn’t reached victory lane since October 2012 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bowyer’s frustration reached its tipping point last week at Talladega, when he was involved in a 16-car wreck, then voiced his frustration with crew chief Mike Bugarewicz on the pit box.

Bugarewicz initially thought the team could fix the car enough to get Bowyer back on the track, but thanks to a new NASCAR rule the car was not fit to return to the race.

“It didn’t seem like anybody could continue at Talladega last week,” Bowyer said in the Kansas Speedway media center on Friday.

With the appearance of communication issues between driver and crew chief, Bowyer was asked if he’s considering a change for 2018.

“I don’t know. It’s not time,” Bowyer said, pausing before continuing. “It is time to start thinking about that. At the end of the day, it’s about depth in our organization and building and organization.”

While Kurt Busch is still not certain to return to the No. 41 car, and Danica Patrick will not be the driver of the No. 10 car next season, the Stewart-Haas camp is still a bit unsettled.

“Who knows? There could be a lot of different things that happen in the offseason for Stewart-Haas,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know that... Time will tell and paint a lot clearer picture.

“I know that I’m going to be there.”

After spending the first six full years of his career with Richard Childress Racing, Bowyer joined Michael Waltrip Racing in 2012 and eventually spent last season with HScott motorsports. Now, he enjoys the comfort of knowing he has a firm future with Stewart-Haas racing but knows the team must overcome some growing pains before it can taste success.

Stewart-Haas underwent numerous changes last offseason, including the change from Chevrolet to Ford.

“There’s just so much change. It’s just not me,” Bowyer said. “I wasn’t the only piece of the puzzle that changed at Stewart-Haas. The manufacturer, the whole package, it’s hard to explain what goes into uprooting your whole system.”

Racing at home this weekend, he is ready to get back to victory lane and see his team turn the corner.

“It’s been a long time. We’re hungry and we’re trying,” Bowyer said. “That’s the frustrating thing about looking back on the year. We’re getting close the end and it’s just been that way all season long.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

    After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR 2:15

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez stops by Sporting KC practice 0:41

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez stops by Sporting KC practice
Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too' 0:22

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

View More Video