NASCAR’s ARCA champion plans ‘to have fun’ Friday at Kansas Speedway

Austin Theriault already has wrapped up the ARCA Racing Series championship, so now he plans to enjoy Friday night’s Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway, the series’ season finale.
“We’re going to have as much fun as we can, but the focus is still there,” said Theriault, a seven-time winner this season who has an insurmountable 400-point lead in the ARCA standings. “We’re still looking for that consistent speed without all those strategies. We want to run up front on pure speed rather than finding a certain strategy to throw at it.”
Theriault, 23, of Fort Kent, Maine, has won five of the last six ARCA events for Ken Schrader Racing, including the last race at Kentucky Speedway, a similar 1.5 mile track to Kansas Speedway.
The race begins at 7:30 p.m.
Comments