Austin Theriault enters Friday night’s ARCA race at Kansas Speedway having already sewn up the series title. His goal, then? To have fun.
Austin Theriault enters Friday night’s ARCA race at Kansas Speedway having already sewn up the series title. His goal, then? To have fun. From Twitter
Austin Theriault enters Friday night’s ARCA race at Kansas Speedway having already sewn up the series title. His goal, then? To have fun. From Twitter

NASCAR & Auto Racing

NASCAR’s ARCA champion plans ‘to have fun’ Friday at Kansas Speedway

By RANDY COVITZ

Special to The Star

October 19, 2017 5:17 PM

Austin Theriault already has wrapped up the ARCA Racing Series championship, so now he plans to enjoy Friday night’s Kansas 150 at Kansas Speedway, the series’ season finale.

“We’re going to have as much fun as we can, but the focus is still there,” said Theriault, a seven-time winner this season who has an insurmountable 400-point lead in the ARCA standings. “We’re still looking for that consistent speed without all those strategies. We want to run up front on pure speed rather than finding a certain strategy to throw at it.”

Theriault, 23, of Fort Kent, Maine, has won five of the last six ARCA events for Ken Schrader Racing, including the last race at Kentucky Speedway, a similar 1.5 mile track to Kansas Speedway.

The race begins at 7:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

    After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR 2:15

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR
NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez stops by Sporting KC practice 0:41

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez stops by Sporting KC practice
Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too' 0:22

Danica Patrick fires back at booing fans: 'I'm a person too'

View More Video