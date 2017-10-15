Brad Keselowski waved to the crowd after winning Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Ala.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings

Brad Keselowski is in second place in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings after winning the Alabama 500 on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Martin Truex Jr. leads in points heading into Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Driver

Points

1. Martin Truex Jr.

3,120

2. Brad Keselowski

3,101

3. Kyle Larson

3,096

4. Kevin Harvick

3,089

5. Denny Hamlin

3,088

6. Chase Elliott

3,087

7. Ryan Blaney

3,076

8. Jimmie Johnson

3,074

9. Kyle Busch

3,067

10. Matt Kenseth

3,066

11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3,052

12. Jamie McMurray

3,045

Hollywood Casino 400

▪ WHEN/WHERE: 2 p.m. Sunday at Kansas Speedway

▪ TV: NBC Sports Network

Here’s the schedule for NASCAR race week at Kansas Speedway.

Friday, Oct. 20

8 a.m.: Parking lots open

9 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

9:30-11:30 a.m.: ARCA practice

Noon-1:25 p.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:30-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice

2:30 p.m.: ARCA qualifying

4-4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series practice

5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7 p.m.: ARCA driver introductions

7:30 p.m.: ARCA race

Saturday, Oct. 21

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

10-10:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

11:05 a.m.: XFINITY Series qualifying

12:15 p.m.: XFINITY Series drivers meeting

12:30-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series driver introductions

2 p.m.: XFINITY Series race (Kansas Lottery 300)

Sunday, Oct. 22

6 a.m.: Parking lots open

8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open

10:30 a.m.: Crossover gates open for entry to infield

Noon: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers meeting

12:15 p.m. (approx.): Smash Mouth pre-race concert

1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Hollywood Casino 400)

NOTE: Schedule and times subject to change without notice

