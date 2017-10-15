Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings
Brad Keselowski is in second place in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings after winning the Alabama 500 on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Martin Truex Jr. leads in points heading into Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Driver
Points
1. Martin Truex Jr.
3,120
2. Brad Keselowski
3,101
3. Kyle Larson
3,096
4. Kevin Harvick
3,089
5. Denny Hamlin
3,088
6. Chase Elliott
3,087
7. Ryan Blaney
3,076
8. Jimmie Johnson
3,074
9. Kyle Busch
3,067
10. Matt Kenseth
3,066
11. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
3,052
12. Jamie McMurray
3,045
Hollywood Casino 400
▪ WHEN/WHERE: 2 p.m. Sunday at Kansas Speedway
▪ TV: NBC Sports Network
Here’s the schedule for NASCAR race week at Kansas Speedway.
Friday, Oct. 20
8 a.m.: Parking lots open
9 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
9:30-11:30 a.m.: ARCA practice
Noon-1:25 p.m. Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
1:30-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series practice
2:30 p.m.: ARCA qualifying
4-4:55 p.m.: XFINITY Series practice
5:15 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
7 p.m.: ARCA driver introductions
7:30 p.m.: ARCA race
Saturday, Oct. 21
6 a.m.: Parking lots open
8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
10-10:50 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
11:05 a.m.: XFINITY Series qualifying
12:15 p.m.: XFINITY Series drivers meeting
12:30-1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice
1:30 p.m.: XFINITY Series driver introductions
2 p.m.: XFINITY Series race (Kansas Lottery 300)
Sunday, Oct. 22
6 a.m.: Parking lots open
8 a.m.: Grandstand gates open
10:30 a.m.: Crossover gates open for entry to infield
Noon: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers meeting
12:15 p.m. (approx.): Smash Mouth pre-race concert
1:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race (Hollywood Casino 400)
NOTE: Schedule and times subject to change without notice
