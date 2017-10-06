More Videos

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Pause
$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost 3:38

$600,000+ homes and tensions east of Troost

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects 4:50

Long-awaited KCI images explained by architects

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky 5:08

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky

In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of' 2:30

In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of'

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans 2:49

Royals' Eric Hosmer says thanks to fans

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance 0:50

Caperton Humphrey explains why his first start had added significance

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

  • A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

    After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.

A look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s career in NASCAR

After winning 26 times on the NASCAR circuit, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is making his final appearance in Charlotte. Here are the highlights of his career as a driver.
Eric Garland McClatchy