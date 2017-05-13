One year after loss at Kansas, Martin Truex takes checkered flag

Martin Truex Jr. had the dominant car on long runs Saturday night at Kansas Speedway during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400, but the race finished with a nerve-testing series of short runs.

Seeking to exorcise some recent demons at Kansas, which the No. 77 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota team considers its home track, Truex appeared ready to cruise to the checkered flag after taking the lead with 19 laps remaining.

That was before two late cautions stacked up the field behind Truex.

But nobody had the speed to go with him for the final two laps after a record-tying 15th caution with five laps.

Truex, who owns nine career Cup victories, battled for the lead throughout the night with pole-sitter Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney, who won the first and second stages and took the lead with 19 laps remaining.

After opting not to pit, Truex’s Furniture Row Racing teammate, Erik Jones, led the field back to the green flag alongside Blaney.

Blaney, who had fresher tires than Jones, easily pulled ahead, but Truex also surged forward, then slipped right before Blaney could block him from going three-wide into turn one.

Truex proceeded to check out on the field, but Jones’ third spin without contact on the night brought out a caution with nine laps left. Jimmie Johnson then spun after contact with Denny Hamlin before the first turn when the green flag dropped again.

It didn’t matter.

Truex wouldn’t be denied, but his breakthrough victory was overshadowed by a scary accident that left one driver hospitalized.

Restarting with 67 laps remaining, Joey Logano, who started next to Blaney on the front row, got loose between turns one and two. Logano’s car turned left violently, tapped Danica Patrick’s car from behind and sent her spinning into the wall nose-first as the car burst into flames.

With both cars riding along the SAFER barrier, Aric Almirola was unable to avoid the carnage in front of him.

He was riding sideways and sliding up the track before plowing into Logano’s No. 22 AAA Insurance Ford with enough force that Almirola’s back end lifted several feet off the track accompanied by another fireball.

Patrick quickly hopped from her burning car and Logano was able to exit as well, but emergency workers had to cut away part of the roof and the roll cage on Almirola’s No. 43 Smithfield Ford to extract him from the crumpled heap of metal.

The race was stopped at 9:23 p.m. and NASCAR officials red-flagged it a few minutes later.

Green-flag racing resumed after a 36-minute delay at 9:59 p.m.

Still, it was a sweet victory for Truex, who also won at Las Vegas in March to lock himself into the playoff field, because of the bad luck he’s encountered during other dominant performances at Kansas.

During last spring’s race, Truex led 172 laps before a late-race broken bolt ruined his chance at the checkered flag.

It wasn’t the first time he’d had misfortune at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Kansas.

Truex led 95 laps during the 2015 spring race before running out of fuel and coasting to ninth place.

Three years earlier, during the 2012 spring race, Truex led a race-high 173 laps but was nipped at the finish line by Denny Hamlin.

Busch, who won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250 on Friday night at Kansas, won the first stage and Blaney claimed the second for his third stage win of the season.

Ryan Newman was running in the top 10 as stage two came to a close when his motor seized up, sending him to the garage and ending his night.