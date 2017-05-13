Kyle Busch, wife work to make Mother’s Day extra special for other families

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, helped pack more than 1,000 Women’s Hope Kits provided by WorldVision this week at Kansas Speedway.

The kits include various health-care sundries destined for local women’s shelters.

“It’s just a great opportunity for us to kind of all get together as a Toyota community to be able to help and give back to the community — the local community here in Kansas,” said Kyle, the 2015 Cup Series champ and winner of Friday’s Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas.

The event also was sponsored by Toyota, which had Busch and eight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers on hand to help pack the kits.

“A lot of people don’t realize, sometimes when women leave the situation they are in, they don’t have anything with them,” Samantha said. “They don’t have time to grab a toothbrush, a hairbrush and all that. … Now, they’re going to have great care packages and a nice little Mother’s Day gift.”

Motherhood is particularly meaningful for the Busch family.

“Now that we have Brexton, Mother’s Day is so special,” Samantha said. “Everybody kind of knows through the blog and our (Kyle Busch) Foundation, Kyle and I struggled to have Brexton. It’s such an amazing feeling, something that we wanted for so long to be able to do these things with him.”

Samantha caught Kyle trying to teach Brexton, 2, how to say “happy mama’s day” earlier this week.

“I was kind of crying, but it’s a great feeling and, in a few short weeks here, we’re going to give another five families a chance to go through (in-vitro fertilization) and pay for that for them. Hopefully, by this time next year or the following year, they’ll have their own babies to go through this with.”

Reality TV beckons for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Never fear, Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans. He won’t be disappearing from the limelight.

Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, are set to appear in a four-episode home-renovation show for the DIY Network.

Earnhardt, who will retire from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after the 2017 season, made his first public comments about the reality show at Kansas Speedway.

“We bought this property in Key West a long time ago,” Earnhardt said. “We didn’t know what to do with it, and I was trying to figure out a way to renovate it but stay reasonable on our expense.”

He parlayed some relationships with friends at the DIY Network and HGTV into a series as the Earnhardts restore the historic-registry home.

“I think people connect this to the retirement and it’s absolutely not connected in any way,” Earnhardt said. “We were talking to them two and a half years ago about could we do this and would this be interesting to them? Would I have the time to do it? We finally got it agreed upon to put it together.”

Might it lead to a new career?

“I don’t know what comes of it afterwards or what this might be a springboard to,” said Earnhardt, who owns five Xfinity Series teams. “We’re certainly open to anything, but that’s really the story from the top to the very bottom of it. There’s no hidden agenda.”