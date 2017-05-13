Ever wonder what it’s like to take a pace car ride around Kansas Speedway?

Ever wonder what it’s like to take a ride around Kansas Speedway.

Kansas City Star writer Tod Palmer takes you along for a pace car ride with Brett Bodine on Saturday morning before the Go Bowling 400, which begins at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

Bodine, 58, made 480 appearances on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, formerly known as the Winston Cup and Sprint Cup.

He was active on the Cup circuit from 1986-2003 and also won five Xfinity Series starts, known then as the Busch Series, among 77 career starts in that series.