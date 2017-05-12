Kyle Busch wins Trucks race after blown engine derails Ben Rhodes at Kansas Speedway

Kyle Busch didn’t bother to do a burnout after winning the Toyota Tundra 250 on Friday under the lights at Kansas Speedway.
Even though he inched closer to Richard Petty with a victory, claiming his track-record seventh overall win at Kansas, it didn’t feel right for Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, to celebrate too much.
That’s because Ben Rhodes’ misfortune opened the door for Busch’s latest win.
Leading with seven laps remaining and pulling away from Busch, the engine blew in Rhodes’ No. 27 Safelite Auto Glass Toyota.
The final image of Rhodes — a 20-year-old from Louisville, who’s yet to win a race and was tantalizingly close to a breakthrough — saw him pounding the steering wheel as his car limped back to the garage.
It’s the second consecutive spring Rhodes’ night ended in heartbreak at Kansas.
Last season, he was battling for the lead during overtime when he bumped Johnny Sauter, causing a spin that left him 18th in the final race report.
Rhodes, who spent Wednesday speaking with 150 students at Prairie Star Elementary in Leawood, wound up 23rd after the engine trouble this time.
That allowed Busch to claim his 172nd total win in NASCAR’s three national touring series, including 47 wins in the Truck Series.
Only Richard Petty has claimed more checkered flags with 200 wins, all in the Cup Series.
It was Busch’s second career Truck win at Kansas.
He’s also won four Xfinity Series races and is the reigning Cup winner after his breakthrough first victory in last spring’s race on the 1.5-mile tri-oval.
Busch also finished first in both of the first two stages, denying the Truck regulars the chance at a playoff point under NASCAR’s new stage-racing format.
The race got off to a ragged start with three cautions within the first 16 laps and its didn’t get any easier during the first stage, which featured five total cautions for 21 of the 40-lap segment.
Through the first 60 laps, half were run under caution, but things settled down as the race progressed and the track cooled.
Sauter finished second followed by John Hunter Nemechek and Christopher Bell — who won the pole, his second this season and for his career.
Chase Briscoe — the reigning ARCA Series champion, who finished off that title in October at Kansas — rounded out the top five.
