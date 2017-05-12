Think NASCAR drivers have skill? Watch the team trailer drivers enter Kansas Speedway

If you thought driving a NASCAR race car around a track took some talent, watch what the truck drivers who haul those cars around can do.
On Thursday, the dozens of semi-trailer trucks that haul NASCAR team cars and the gear to support them were allowed into the infield garage area of Kansas Speedway for a weekend of racing.
Just like their racing teammates, the truck drivers have a coordinated start into the infield garages. They may not have to jockey for their spots like the race drivers do, but there is some pretty impressive driving going on as the truck drivers negotiate hairpin turns and back into tight parking spots. All without swapping any paint.
Watch as the trucks intricately dance around in this time lapse video.
