Five drivers to watch in the Camping World Trucks Series Toyota Tundra 250

Christopher Bell, No. 4 Toyota

Bell, 22, won the race at Atlanta for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and his crew chief, Ryan “Rudy” Eugle, guided Rookie of the Year William Byron to victory at Kansas last year. That was the first of Byron’s record seven wins by a rookie, breaking the mark of five set by Kurt Busch in 2000. Bell, who is from Norman, Okla., has two stage wins, two top fives, three top 10s and has led 201 laps in three races this season.

Kyle Busch, No. 51 Toyota

Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy Cup champion, is the only Cup regular entered in the trucks race, an event he won at Kansas Speedway in 2014. Cup drivers are now limited to how many events they can enter in the other series, but Busch, 32, loves racing any time he can, and his 171 victories (38 Cup, 87 Xfinity and 46 trucks) across all three national touring series are second only to Richard Petty’s 200.

Matt Crafton, No. 88 Toyota

Crafton, the 2012 and 2013 Camping World Trucks Series champion, knows his way to victory lane at Kansas. Crafton, 40, has finished first or second at Kansas in each of the last four years, winning in 2013 and 2015 and finishing second in 2014 and 2016. In 16 trucks starts at Kansas, Crafton has two wins, five top fives and eight top 10s.

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 Chevrolet

Sauter, 42, won his first trucks championship last season after winning a career-best three races in 2016. Sauter, who won the 2010 race at Kansas, is the early points leader after sandwiching a sixth-place finish at Atlanta with second-place finishes at Daytona and Martinsville. Sauter has led 121 laps at Kansas, the most among Camping World Truck Series drivers.

Kaz Grala, No. 33 Chevrolet

Grala, 18, pulled off a surprise by winning the season-opening race at Daytona from the pole in just his 10th career start. Grala, of Westborough, Mass., is a teammate of Sauter’s. Don’t dismiss his age. Byron won last year as an 18-year old.

