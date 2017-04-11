Larry the Cable Guy chosen as grand marshal at Kansas Speedway next month

Race fans may want to brace for a “Drivers, Git-R-Done” starting command May 13 before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.
That’s because Larry the Cable Guy was announced Tuesday as the grand marshal for Kansas Speedway’s spring race.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Larry the Cable Guy to Kansas Speedway for the Go Bowling 400,” Kansas Speedway president Pat Warren said in a statement. “Larry is not only a great comedian, but also an amazing philanthropist.”
Larry — who voices the character of Tow Mater in the “Cars” animated movie franchise, which has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide and gets a third installment this June — rose to fame during the early 2000s as a wise-cracking, everyman comedian.
His signature catchphrase — “Git-R-Done” — ensconced Larry as a pop-culture icon as he toured with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall and Ron White on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour.
Larry is a multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy Award nominee and Billboard Award winner. He’s also donated more than $7 million — primarily to children’s and veterans’ charities — through his Git-R-Done Foundation.
“Larry the Cable Guy is a comedic icon who also shares a love for racing and bowling,” said Nancy Schenk, president of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America. “It’s an honor to have him as grand marshal for our race and we look forward to getting him out on our lanes at the Go Bowling Fan Experience Tent” at Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR returns to Kansas City, Kan., on May 12 for the Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250.
Kansas Speedway also will host the Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Cup Series in late October.
Tickets for all of this season’s races are on sale at www.kansasspeedway.com, by calling 866-460-7223 or by visiting the Kansas Speedway box office.
General parking is free for all events, but special parking passes and VIP tailgating options are available for the first time this spring at Kansas Speedway.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments