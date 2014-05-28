News
Sports
Business
Food
77°
Sign In
Subscribe
Full Menu
77°
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Obituaries
News
All News
Local news
Crime
Politics
The Buzz
C. W. Gusewelle
Nation & World
913
816 North
Homicide KC
Community Faces
Mary Sanchez
Eyewitness
Weird News
Video
Photos
Sports
All Sports
Chiefs
Royals
Royals photos
Sporting KC
FC Kansas City
Kansas
Missouri
K-State
High School
Scores & Stats
NASCAR
Outdoors
NBA
Blogs & Columns
K Zone
Judging the Royals
Red Zone
The Full 90
Campus Corner
For Pete's Sake
Sam Mellinger
Vahe Gregorian
Politics
Politics
Elections
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Colleen Nelson
Derek Donovan
Dave Helling
Melinda Henneberger
Steve Kraske
Mary Sanchez
Steve Rose
Guest commentary
Syndicated columnists
Submit a Letter
Entertainment
Entertainment
Ink
Events
Arts & Culture
Music
Back to Rockville
Comics
Stargazing
Puzzles & Games
Movies
Horoscopes
Arts
TV
Restaurants
Books
Star TV listings
Business
All Business
Cityscape
Development
Workplace
Personal Finance
National/International
Technology
Kids & Money
Project: Downtown KC's revival
Living
All Living
Chow Town
Eat & Drink
House & Home
Jenee Osterheldt
KC Gardens
Advice columns
Faith
Travel
Family
Apps & Mobile
True Blue app
Red Zone Extra
Star news apps
Extra Time KC
E-Star
Shopping
Cars
Contests
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
All Classifieds
Place an ad
All Classifieds
Spaces KC
KC Weddings
Contact us
Sporting KC
May 28, 2014 10:05 AM
SportingKC: Standings, stats, and more
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Standings, stats, and more
Sporting KC schedule/results
Sporting Roster
Team statistics
SportingKC.com
MLS standings
Major League Soccer
MLS teams
Buy Tickets
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Suggested for you
Comments
Videos
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
3 days ago
Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic on first career MLS regular season goal
0:36
3 days ago
Sporting KC's Seth Sinovic on first career MLS regular season goal
0:50
25 days ago
Benny Feilhaber: 'Gotta shoot to score, right?'
1:29
a month ago
Matt Besler, Peter Vermes on Sporting KC scoreless draw
View More Video
Sporting KC
Sporting KC injury report: Benny Feilhaber eyes prompt return
Sporting KC names four finalists for its next hall of honor inductee
Sporting KC breaks out of scoring slump with 3-1 rout of Colorado
Quick-hits preview: Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City
Ike Opara chose retirement. Sporting KC is reaping the rewards of his change of heart
Sporting KC
Sports Videos
Subscriptions
Digital Subscriptions
Home Delivery
E-Star
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Newspapers in Education
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
Mobile apps and E-Star
Mobile Alerts
Newsletters
Advertising
Advertising information
Print
Digital
Place a Classified
Local Deals
Shopping
More
Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Comments