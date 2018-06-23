Sporting Kansas City summary for June 23

Sporting Kansas City 3
Dynamo 2
Houston
2
0
—
2
Kansas City
0
3
—
3
HOUSTON: Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist, Philippe Senderos; Eric Alexander, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez; Alberth Elis (Leonardo, 81st), Mauro Manotas (Memo Rodriguez, 91st), Romell Quioto (Luis Gil, 72nd).
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Diego Rubio, 85th), Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gerso Fernandes (Khiry Shelton, 76th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.
GOAL SCORING
Houston: 1, Manotas, 7 (Martinez), 2nd minute. 2, Manotas, 8 (Beasley), 45th.
Kansas City: 3, Salloi, 5, 59th. 4, Rubio, 3 (Salloi), 85th. 5, Shelton, 2 (Salloi), 88th.
HOU
SKC
Shots
17
22
Shots on goal
6
9
Saves
6
4
Corner kicks
4
8
Fouls
14
8
Offsides
2
0
YELLOW CARDS
Houston: Alexander (unsporting behavior), 23rd; Willis (time wasting), 55th; Alexander (unsporting behavior), 87th; Fuenmayor (unsporting behavior), 92nd.
Kansas City: Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 27th.
RED CARDS
Houston: Alexander (second yellow card), 87th.
Kansas City: None.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Alan Kelly.
Assistant referee: Logan Brown.
Assistant referee: Brian Dunn.
Fourth official: Nima Saghafi.
Video assistamt referee: Jon Freemon.
Attendance: 20,081.
