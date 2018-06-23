Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for June 23

June 23, 2018 09:51 PM

Sporting Kansas City 3

Dynamo 2

Houston

2

0

2

Kansas City

0

3

3

HOUSTON: Joe Willis; DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Adam Lundqvist, Philippe Senderos; Eric Alexander, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez; Alberth Elis (Leonardo, 81st), Mauro Manotas (Memo Rodriguez, 91st), Romell Quioto (Luis Gil, 72nd).

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Diego Rubio, 85th), Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gerso Fernandes (Khiry Shelton, 76th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi.

GOAL SCORING

Houston: 1, Manotas, 7 (Martinez), 2nd minute. 2, Manotas, 8 (Beasley), 45th.

Kansas City: 3, Salloi, 5, 59th. 4, Rubio, 3 (Salloi), 85th. 5, Shelton, 2 (Salloi), 88th.

HOU

SKC

Shots

17

22

Shots on goal

6

9

Saves

6

4

Corner kicks

4

8

Fouls

14

8

Offsides

2

0

YELLOW CARDS

Houston: Alexander (unsporting behavior), 23rd; Willis (time wasting), 55th; Alexander (unsporting behavior), 87th; Fuenmayor (unsporting behavior), 92nd.

Kansas City: Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 27th.

RED CARDS

Houston: Alexander (second yellow card), 87th.

Kansas City: None.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Alan Kelly.

Assistant referee: Logan Brown.

Assistant referee: Brian Dunn.

Fourth official: Nima Saghafi.

Video assistamt referee: Jon Freemon.

Attendance: 20,081.

