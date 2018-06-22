Sporting KC is playing the kids. But Peter Vermes knows he must be cautious

Peter Vermes strolled through the Sporting Kansas City locker room after a recent match, passing out congratulatory handshakes to a handful of teenagers who helped garner a result. Minutes later, he would compliment them in front of media. The moment had not proven too big for them, Vermes said.
But inside the locker room, as he scanned across the reaction of three teenagers, he could sense their welcome-to-MLS moments. If it hadn’t arrived over the course of the previous 90 minutes in the public eye, here it was evident, as they sat quietly amongst their teammates.
“You could see they were exhausted — and I don’t mean physically tired; I mean mentally drained,” Vermes said. “I said, ‘Good. This is what it takes to get results in this league.’”
As the Sporting Kansas City injury list lengthens, Vermes has turned to his homegrown academy prospects as reinforcements. Wan Kuzain, 19, has played in five consecutive matches. Jaylin Lindsey, 18, has played in four. Gianluca Busio, 16, made his Sporting KC debut this month.
During the process, Vermes insisted plugging the prospects into the lineup wasn’t an attempt to gather a glimpse of his future. They’re his best options.
But they also require some unique management.
“What I have to be careful of, especially when you’re bringing guys in like this, is you have to be careful of the number of games you give them in a row,” Vermes said. “Because it’s not just the 90 minutes (physically). It’s what happens in those 90 minutes. There are very significant things happening in the match that emotionally takes these guys up and down. They get fatigued psychologically.
“There’s a threshold somewhere. I have to be careful that I don’t wear them out.”
The mental maturation shows in a more private setting. It is more subtle, less about the specific assignments within a match.
As Lindsey described it: “I am learning how things in MLS are gonna go — sometimes everything is going to go well; sometimes it’s going to go badly. That’s just adapting to the MLS environment.”
The homegrown talents haven’t been asked to merely serve as fill-ins for one match. They have seen an extended run of time, offering little opportunity to celebrate their achievements.
Ideally, Sporting KC would ease the players into the league in a more gradual method, the way it did with homegrown player Daniel Salloi over the last two seasons. Vermes considers Salloi on an accelerated path, but 10 of his 22 appearances last season still came in a reserve role before he became a full-fledged starter in 2018. In nearly an identical amount of minutes as he saw last season, Salloi has already put up more goals, assists and shots than he did a year ago.
The injuries have forced Vermes’ hand this time, yet Sporting KC has not lost a match since April. This group, however young it might be, is consistently winning matches, both in MLS settings and the U.S. Open Cup tournament. That’s the balance Vermes will weigh in the coming days, starting with Saturday’s home match against Houston at 7:30 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park.
“It’s one thing to get experience. It’s another thing to get the result while you’re getting that experience,” Vermes said. “That’s not just half a step (forward). That’s like taking four steps (forward).
“Credit to them that they’re being able to handle it. But at the same time, we have to do a good job of managing that experience.”
