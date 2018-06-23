Sporting KC scores twice in final five minutes, a dramatic comeback win over Houston

The top of Sporting Kansas City’s offseason wish list was a high-dollar striker, but after a search ultimately fell flat, the club turned to Diego Rubio and Khiry Shelton as its answers. Fewer than four months in the season, the two options opened a game Saturday as merely substitute options off the bench, indicative of their outputs in 2018.
A match in the balance, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes turned to the answers he was left with in March.
They responded in kind.
Rubio and Shelton scored three minutes apart Saturday, the game-tying and game-winning goals in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-2 comeback victory against Houston in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,081 at Children’s Mercy Park.
Sporting KC (9-2-5) moved alone atop the Western Conference standings on a night in which they trailed for 83-plus minutes.
Rubio subbed into the match in the 85th minute, after a lengthy conversation with a pair of coaches. Just 23 seconds later, he scored the game-tying goal, a clinical finish in the upper 90.
Shelton robbed him off his moment. Three minutes later, after Houston midfielder Eric Alexander had been ejected for a second yellow card, Shelton blasted a sitter into the back of the net. His second goal of the season — sparking a boisterous reaction from the sold-out crowd — kept Sporting KC unbeaten in the past eight weeks. The club has not lost since April 28.
Houston (6-6-3) led 2-0 at halftime after a lackluster half from the home side, but Sporting KC turned the wave early. Daniel Salloi, who got the start at striker in place of Shelton and Rubio, ignited the comeback with a goal in the 59th minute, a sequence in which Gerso Fernandes and Johnny Russell also placed shots on goal. Salloi has five goals this season, his second full year in MLS. He has rotated between the wing and central forward this month, scoring three times in the latter role.
A dramatic end.
A discouraging start.
Just 85 seconds into the match, Houston striker Mauro Manotas beat Sporting KC keeper Tim Melia on the near side, the aftermath of an Ike Opara turnover in the center of the defensive third. Opara’s attempt to retreat afterward fell one step shy of disrupting Manotas’ strike.
Manotas doubled the lead just before halftime, the beneficiary of another turnover. Houston captain DaMarcus Beasley did the heavy lifting before dropping a pass that required only a tap-in for Manotas to complete his brace.
Sporting's Matt Besler missed his second straight match with a hamstring injury he suffered two weeks ago in Portland. Peter Vermes also benched Emiliano Amor, Besler’s primary backup on the central defender depth chart, paving the way for the MLS debut of 22-year-old Graham Smith, who paired with Opara to form the center of the Sporting KC defense. The injury to Besler is considered minor, and he took part in a portion of practice late in the week, but the club elected to hold him out Saturday. He remains questionable for next weekend, when the club makes a trip to face the Montreal Impact.
Comments