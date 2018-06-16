Sporting Kansas City summary for June 16

Sporting Kansas City 3
FC Dallas 2
Dallas
1
1
—
2
Kansas City
1
2
—
3
DALLAS: Jesse Gonzalez, Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler, Maynor Figueroa, Kellyn Acosta (Jacori Hayes, 59th), Victor Ulloa, Carlos Gruezo (Tesho Akindele, 71st), Roland Lamah, Michael Barrios (Ryan Hollingshead, 84th), Maximiliano Urruti.
KANSAS CITY: Adrián Zendejas, Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Emiliano Amor, Jaylin Lindsey, Roger Espinoza, Ilie Sánchez, Dániel Sallói (Yohan Croizet, 85th), Gerso Fernandez (Khiry Shelton, 75th), Diego Rubio (Johnny Russell, 65th), Wan Kuzain.
GOAL SCORING
Dallas: 1, Gruezo (Barrios), 18th minute. 4, Roland Lamah, 77th minute.
Kansas City: 2, Sallói (Opara, Zusi), 43rd minute. 3, Sallói (Kuzain), 66th minute. 5, Croizet, 89th minute.
DAL
SKC
Shots
13
19
Shots on goal
7
8
Saves
5
5
Corner kicks
5
7
Fouls
10
15
Offsides
5
2
YELLOW CARDS
Dallas: Lamah (argument), 20th; Barrios (not retreating), 37th; Hayes (unsporting behavior), 72nd; Ulloa (unsporting behavior), 74th.
Kansas City: Amor (unsporting behavior), 83rd.
RED CARDS
Dallas: None.
Kansas City: None.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Ramy Touchan.
Assistant referee: Kyle Atkins.
Assistant referee: Jeremy Kieso.
Fourth official: Jack Feldman.
Video assistamt referee: Richard Kaminsky.
Attendance: 15,238.
