How a World Cup would benefit Sporting KC. Let us count the ways

On the possibility of the 2026 World Cup landing in Kansas City, Mayor Sly James deemed it a free marketing campaign, hosting a tournament that would lure thousands to the metropolitan area. The comment was intended to describe the potential impact for the city, but it appropriately applies to the MLS club here, too.
Because for all the branding, marketing and recruitment that Sporting Kansas City puts into practice, nothing would produce the effect like the one from on-site visitors. In fact, as part of his attempt to draw players to Sporting KC, coach Peter Vermes stated in the offseason, “Once they (travel) here, I know I’ve got them.”
In 1994, the response to the World Cup in the United States was loud enough to birth a Division I league in the country, the Kansas City Wizards among the initial MLS franchises. The tournament generated interest from soccer fans that the nation had not yet experienced, and it also triggered a handful of national team stars to play in the United States. Tony Meola and Alexi Lalas stayed home, but more important were players such as Colombia’s Carlos Valderrama who migrated here.
Three decades later, the World Cup will return to a vastly different soccer landscape in America, one marked by established success and a league that will soon balloon to 28 teams.
“It’s a monumental step in our collective mission to further advance the game of soccer here,” MLS commissioner Don Garber in a statement provided by MLS. “There’s no doubt when the World Cup is here in eight years, it’s going to do incredible things to elevate the sport of soccer to levels that we probably can’t even imagine today.”
As for the league’s development in the past two decades, Sporting KC midfielder Roger Espinoza said, “It’s one of the reasons why the World Cup is coming here. I’m sure the league is going to be a lot better (in 2026).”
The growth nationwide has been steady, but no market has taken a longer stride in the past eight years than Kansas City, home to a franchise that Garber calls a trend-setter for the rest of the league.
Kansas City is a potential host city for the 2026 World Cup — on a short list approved by FIFA — though that decision won’t be made for another two years. In the meantime, Sporting Kansas City’s objective over the next eight years will be putting itself in a position to take full advantage of the opportunity — should it be rewarded with one.
“It gives us an unbelievable runway over the next eight years to continue to build upon it, to continue to improve the facilities, the players, how they train, how they go about their business (and) the grassroots programs that we have,” Sporting KC president Jake Reid said.
The tools are already available at the club’s disposal. In the same manner Kansas City is using its facilities as a selling point to land up to five World Cup matches, Sporting KC would utilize them to grow its brand on a world stage. To profit. And to land players.
By all accounts, Sporting KC’s new training center, Pinnacle, is a state-of-the-art facility, stacking against the best in the world. Children’s Mercy Park remains highly-rated, as well. It stands as little coincidence that while Arrowhead Stadium would host the World Cup matches, Sporting KC has offered Children’s Mercy Park as a venue to host international friendlies for national team’s tournament tuneups.
The objective is obvious: Get as many eyes on the facilities and organization as possible.
“The teams, fans, players — for them to see the infrastructure and organization, it’s going to be an incredible help for us on the international stage,” Vermes said. “We’ve already seen it with tournaments or international friendlies. Absolutely, I know it’s one of the big selling points of why players decide to come here.”
