This KC resident is living a soccer fan’s dream. He never misses a World Cup

Some 28 years ago, Paul Fearon was sitting in a bar in Italy, watching the FIFA World Cup with a beverage in his hand. A Kansas City resident, he had traveled abroad for the tournament, but his transportation arrangements and income would allow the attendance of just a few matches.
Or so he thought.
Seated next to him at the bar, fellow American Clifton Broumand informed Fearon he had access to a car during the 1990 World Cup, and he felt like driving to a nearby city to see an afternoon game. Would Fearon care to join him?
“I said, ‘Absolutely. What are waiting for?’” Fearon recalled in a phone interview with The Star this week.
“And that’s how it all started.”
That began a lifelong connection between two strangers bonded by sport. For nearly three decades, they have prolonged a tradition intertwined with the World Cup.
The trip to Italy was Fearon’s first to a World Cup, but he hasn’t missed one since. Fearon, 60, leaves Friday for Russia, his eighth visit to the globe’s largest sports tournament, which takes place every four years. Broumand will join him in Russia, the two sharing an itinerary to tour the country and take in as many soccer matches as they can.
“What do I love most about it?” Fearon said, repeating a question. “Well, you get together with a bunch of different people from all backgrounds and all cultures, but the minute you sit down, you immediately have something in common with the person next to you. And for that game, that’s all that matters.”
Fearon and Broumand, who lives in Florida, can go months without talking. But as the World Cup nears, they speak almost every day. They make detailed plans, centered around seeing different teams, different cities, different cultures.
Even when it’s in their backyard.
In 1994, the U.S. hosted the World Cup. And four years after meeting, Fearon and Broumand turned themselves into tourists in their home country. Along with two friends, they started that journey in Detroit. A day later, they were in Washington, D.C. It was Boston the next day, then an overnight drive to Chicago, followed by a second trip to Detroit, New York City and back to D.C. They traveled more than 5,000 miles in the span of two weeks.
“Suffice to say, I was completely exhausted,” said Fearon, who was born in Jamaica before moving to the United States in 1972.
The U.S. men’s national team’s failure to qualify for this summer’s tournament did little to deter U.S. fans. In fact, more Americans have purchased tickets to the World Cup than any country outside of Russia.
Fearon will stay in Kazan, located directly east of Moscow. He has hired a driver to transport him to matches, and he hopes to attend a dozen of them.
Fearon has seen his native Jamaica play just once — 1998 in France. But he’s watched most of the world’s greats play in person — the likes of Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
This year’s goal? Land a ticket to see the odds-on World Cup favorite, Brazil.
If he can afford it. Fearon and his travel partner often scalp tickets and hope for the best. The key to making the trip a reality, he says, is to start saving money the day after the previous one concludes. He adds to the fund as income allows. The trip usually cost anywhere between $5,000-$8,000, he says.
“Start saving now. It’s worth it,” he said. “It’s the only time you get together with a bunch of completely different people, and you’re all just there to have a good time.”
