The 2026 World Cup is coming to the United States, and Kansas City might be next

The United States won’t play a match in the 2018 World Cup, but it will play host to a flurry of them within the next decade.
A day before the World Cup commences in Russia — without the U.S. men’s national team, which failed to qualify — a FIFA vote awarded the 2026 tournament to a joint bid led by the United States that also includes Canada and Mexico.
Sixty of the 80 games will take place domestically, including every match from the quarterfinals onward, with Kansas City listed as one of the potential hosting cities for the largest sports tournament in the world.
The North American bid was awarded the 2026 World Cup by a 134-65 vote over Morocco, which had thrown itself into the mix on the last day possible last year, then tried to garner support be denouncing the United Bid and more specifically President Donald Trump.
“On behalf of our United Bid, thank you so so very much for this incredible honor," U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said after the vote was announced. "Thank you for entrusting us with this privilege.”
U.S. Soccer has spent the past decade-plus trying to return the World Cup to this country for the first time since 1994. It lost the 2022 bid to Qatar before FIFA bribery scandals became more publicly known. As part of the rehabilitation process, FIFA allowed every nation to vote on the 2026 location, whereas the prior process allowed the input of only the federation’s major players.
Early Wednesday morning, after its 15-minute presentation to FIFA members focused on revenue and existing infrastructure, the vote fell to North America.
Is Kansas City next?
Arrowhead Stadium was one of 23 sites included in the joint bid’s official tendering to FIFA, including 17 in the United States. FIFA will select up to 16 host cities across the continent, though that announcement is at least another year down the road.
“Arrowhead is a bucket list destination for fans across all sports, and we are confident it would be a tremendous environment for the world’s best soccer teams to showcase their talent,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a statement in March, when Kansas City was added to the short list of potential U.S. host sites.
Hunt is the bid’s co-chairman, along with Sporting KC principal owner Cliff Illig. The Kansas City submission also includes the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, the Royals and mayors and city managers from both sides of the state line.
Representatives from the Kansas City bid coalition are expected to speak at a news conference later Wednesday morning.
Collectively, the group has focused on the essence of the North American bid — unity. In its book submitted to the Unified Bid Committee, the Kansas City group centered on the area’s unity of two states and multiple sectors of the city. Its Midwestern location is also seen as a potential lure, given that none of the other potential sites are within a seven-hour drive of Kansas City.
More recently, Sporting KC officials have used Pinnacle, the club’s new state-of-the-art training center, as a tool for persuasion. The facility has the capability to host multiple teams and perhaps even serve as a longstanding training grounds for them.
“The inclusion of Kansas City showcases a strategic vision and a spirit of togetherness made possible by a coalition of leaders in multiple cities, states and municipal agencies,” Illig said in a statement in March.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament to expand to 48 teams, allowing for more venues to be selected. The other American sites still on the short list are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
In its fourth bid attempt for the World Cup, Moroccan officials criticized the North American bid in conjunction with trying to rally support for its own. Moroccan officials focused on President Donald Trump, citing his immigration policies, and American gun violence. Newly elected U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said multiple times that he did not believe Trump’s stances would have an effect on the voting process.
The North American bid projected a revenue of $11 billion for FIFA, according to a New York Times report. It did not necessitate the construction of any new stadiums, whereas Morocco acknowledged it would have to spend $16 billion for infrastructure, including venues to host the matches. Member countries were not required to vote on either bid. If neither received a majority, the process would have begun anew, with both submissions disqualified from the new election.
