Sporting KC remains atop the West with this unusual endeavor in Portland

Sporting Kansas City left Providence Park last April with a clean sheet, a statistic so atypical that Portland didn’t allow it to happen once over the ensuing 14 months.
But Sporting KC returned to town Saturday to play at Portland.
And it brought another shutout along with it.
Sporting KC continued its string of success at one of the league’s most formidable venues, earning a 0-0 draw Saturday with the Timbers.
Sporting KC (8-2-5) concluded the evening where it began — atop the Western Conference standings. But it is now reliant on a tiebreaker to remain there after FC Dallas had earned all three points earlier in the day.
The offense was left wanting Saturday, though Sporting KC forward Daniel Salloi did clip the underside of the crossbar in the first half. Sporting KC did not have a shot on goal in the initial 68 minutes. Its goalkeeper, Tim Melia, made three saves for his seventh shutout of 2018.
The thesis of the past two matches prolonged to a third, with Sporting KC relying on teenagers in its starting lineup. After three players less than 20 years old got the nod for the Open Cup victory during the week, two saw their first MLS regular-season starts on Saturday. Sporting coach Peter Vermes placed 18-year-old Jaylin Lindsey on his back line and 19-year-old Wan Kuzain in the midfield. They replaced Seth Sinovic and Yohan Croizet, who were each nursing minor hamstring injuries.
Sporting captain Matt Besler joined that list. Late in the first half, Besler reached for the back of his left leg and briefly came out of the match. He returned for the final moments of the first half but was subbed out in favor of Emiliano Amor after halftime. The departure interrupted a historic personal achievement. Besler made his 241st appearance in an MLS regular-season match, the most in franchise history. He surpassed a mark previously held by Davy Arnaud.
Even without him, Sporting KC kept Portland off the board in a match featuring two of the hottest teams in the league. The past 42 days transpired with a half-dozen matches each for Sporting KC and Portland, and neither club had lost a single one. The two streaks marched on.
Sporting KC moved to 3-1-3 on the road, and it has earned a result in six of its eight matches at Providence Park. The club has already surpassed last year’s win total in games away from Children’s Mercy Park.
Sporting returns home in a week as it reverses back to the Open Cup tournament. Sporting KC plays host to FC Dallas in the tournament’s Round of 16 on June 16.
