Sporting KC misses chance to take over MLS' top spot, draws 0-0 with Columbus

Two of Major League Soccer’s original teams met on a steamy Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park as two of the league’s best clubs.
Sporting Kansas City and Columbus Crew squared off on a night where the home side celebrated its rainbow-clad Wizards heritage.
They battled to a muggy 0-0 draw, despite the chance for the winner to take over the top spot in the MLS Supporter Shield standings.
Sporting KC (7-2-4) started the second half with a one-man advantage. Columbus midfielder Federick Higuain was shown a red card in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time after a dangerous challenge on Roger Espinoza.
The play left Espinoza on the ground clutching his ankle, but didn’t draw a whistle in real time. Higuain was given the red card after video review. It was the first red card of his career.
Columbus (7-3-4) seemed fortunate not to lose another player early in the second half. Christian Martinez threw a punch at Seth Sinovic behind the run of play. It left Sinovic sprawled on the turf, and he was subbed out of the match in the 58th minute.
The Crew entered the match with MLS’ stingiest defense, conceding just 10 goals in its 13 matches. That included starting the night with a 405-minute scoreless streak that started back on April 28.
Sporting KC generated a few quality scoring chances in the second half, none better than Khiry Shelton’s opportunity in the 50th minute.
Shelton fired from the right side, and collected the rebound after Columbus goalkeeper Zack Steffen blocked the shot. Shelton then tried to curl a ball inside the back post, but it glanced off the post and caromed out of bounds.
Columbus had the best two chances in the first half.
Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia denied Gyasi Zardes’ darting header in the 24th minute. That was nothing compared to Melia’s heroics in the 43rd minute.
Melia was whistled for a foul inside the 18-yard box, a call that was upheld without the need for video review.
Zardes took the ensuing penalty kick, and Melia was again up to the challenge, diving low and to his left to parry the shot out of harm’s way.
It’s nothing new for Melia, who has stopped four of his last six penalty kicks in MLS regular-season play.
- Sunday’s attendance was 20,697
- Sporting KC entered Sunday night 6-1-1 in its last eight matches against Columbus, going back to 2013. The only loss in that span was in 2015 at Columbus. Sporting KC leads the MLS regular season series against the Crew 25-22-7.
- Sporting KC midfielder Wan Kuzain, 19, made his club and MLS debut in the 86th minute, when he replaced Roger Espinoza.
