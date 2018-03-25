Sporting KC

Sporting Kansas City summary for March 24

March 25, 2018 04:24 PM

Sporting KC 2, Rapids 2

Kansas City

0

2

2

Colorado

2

0

2

KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, Seth Sinovic (Jimmy Medranda, halftime); Ilie Sánchez, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutiérrez; Johnny Russell (Diego Rubio, 88th), Yohan Croizet (Gerso Fernandes, 61st), Khiry Shelton.

COLORADO: Tim Howard; Danny Wilson, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne; Edgar Castillo, Johan Blomberg (Bismark Boateng, 58th), Jack Price, Enzo Martinez, Marlon Hairston; Joe Mason (Niki Jackson, 64th), Dominique Badji (Jack McBean, 84th).

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: Gutiérrez (unassisted), 57th minute. Rubio (Shelton, Fernandes), 91st minute.

Colorado: Badji (Castillo, Price), 5th minute. Mason (Smith), 8th minute.

SKC

COL

Shots

20

8

Shots on goal

9

2

Saves

0

7

Corner kicks

7

0

Fouls

15

12

Offsides

1

1

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: Sánchez (unsporting behavior), 93rd minute.

Colorado: Price (unsporting behavior), 15th minute. Jackson (not retreating), 65th minute. Howard (time wasting), 79th minute.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Sorin Stoica. Assistant referees: Andrew Bigelow, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. Fourth official: Alejandro Mariscal. Video assistant referee: Ricardo Salazar.

Attendance: 17,424.

