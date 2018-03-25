Sporting Kansas City summary for March 24

Sporting KC 2, Rapids 2
Kansas City
0
2
—
2
Colorado
2
0
—
2
KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Graham Zusi, Seth Sinovic (Jimmy Medranda, halftime); Ilie Sánchez, Roger Espinoza, Felipe Gutiérrez; Johnny Russell (Diego Rubio, 88th), Yohan Croizet (Gerso Fernandes, 61st), Khiry Shelton.
COLORADO: Tim Howard; Danny Wilson, Tommy Smith, Deklan Wynne; Edgar Castillo, Johan Blomberg (Bismark Boateng, 58th), Jack Price, Enzo Martinez, Marlon Hairston; Joe Mason (Niki Jackson, 64th), Dominique Badji (Jack McBean, 84th).
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: Gutiérrez (unassisted), 57th minute. Rubio (Shelton, Fernandes), 91st minute.
Colorado: Badji (Castillo, Price), 5th minute. Mason (Smith), 8th minute.
SKC
COL
Shots
20
8
Shots on goal
9
2
Saves
0
7
Corner kicks
7
0
Fouls
15
12
Offsides
1
1
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Sánchez (unsporting behavior), 93rd minute.
Colorado: Price (unsporting behavior), 15th minute. Jackson (not retreating), 65th minute. Howard (time wasting), 79th minute.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Sorin Stoica. Assistant referees: Andrew Bigelow, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. Fourth official: Alejandro Mariscal. Video assistant referee: Ricardo Salazar.
Attendance: 17,424.
