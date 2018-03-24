Diego Rubio scores at the gun, and Sporting KC ties Colorado on the road

After an opening-night start, the battle for Sporting Kansas City’s striker position bypassed Diego Rubio in the last three weeks, leaving his only appearances with the minor-league affiliate.
The chance for reclamation arrived in the form of a seven-minute stint Saturday.
It was enough.
Rubio scored in the 91st minute, and Sporting KC erased a two-goal deficit to draw with Colorado 2-2 late Saturday in Commerce City, Colo.
Sporting KC had trailed 2-0 eight minutes into the match.
“I don’t know how else to say it — I love the mentality of the team,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said in a phone interview with The Star after the match. “It shows individually they have belief and as a group they have belief. For them to fight back in a game like that, in altitude, it wasn’t easy.”
Sporting Kansas City (2-1-1), which prided itself on defense the last several years but struggled offensively, has flipped the narrative in the opening month of 2018.
The offensive production — a league-best nine goals in the last three games — has overshadowed an alarming defensive trend that materialized in the opening minutes once more Saturday.
But barely.
After subbing into the match in the 88th minute, Rubio collected a pass from striker Khiry Shelton — the man who won his job — then flicked a shot toward the far post to beat Colorado keeper Tim Howard, who had preserved the Rapids’ lead with a series of quality saves earlier in the second half.
Rubio received the start in the opening game of 2018, but he wasn’t much of a factor in the final third, and Sporting KC was shut out on its home field. Rubio spent the next two weeks with the Swope Park Rangers in the USL, once in an exhibition match. On Saturday, he traveled with the team for the first time since the opener.
His goal came only three minutes after stepping onto the field.
“When he’s coming into the game, I told him (that) when he plays well, and he does something, I’m the first guy that’s going to be clapping for him,” Vermes said. “And I was when he scored. It was a great finish and a great play by our team.”
The comeback started moments after the second half commenced. Sporting KC took control of the pace, and midfielder Felipe Gutierrez finally broke through in the 57th minute to halve the lead.
Who else? Sporting Kansas City’s new attacking midfielder scored his fourth goal in the last three games, another calm, well-placed finish. He followed-up a shot from Yohan Croizet that connected with the left post.
Sporting KC put nine shots on goal. Howard made seven saves. He could not save the shot from Rubio, and Sporting KC earned its fourth road point in two matches this season.
But it was a bumpy start defensively. Colorado needed only eight minutes to build a 2-0 lead, with a goal from Dominique Badji in the fifth minute and another from Joe Mason in the eighth, both in the teeth of Sporting Kansas City’s defense.
One year after allowing the fewest goals in MLS, Sporting KC has conceded nine, and allowed multiple goals in four straight matches for the first time since 2015.
That’s four matches. And that’s four opponents to score multiple goals against Sporting KC. The club allowed only six teams to reach that mark last season, and none before May.
“You can’t put yourself in that position on a regular basis,” Vermes said. “But you can’t deny the fact that we just scored two goals on the road and got a point. It’s tremendous. That’s a big point for us to steal one at their place.”
