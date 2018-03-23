Peter Vermes scoffed at the idea that Sporting KC’s defense is a concern. Here’s why

As the ball crept inside the far goal post, Sporting Kansas City captain Matt Besler slapped his hand against the grass in frustration. Nearby, goalkeeper Tim Melia put his arm across his knee, stoic and silent. Later, he would say, “We just can’t allow that.”
But the truth is that Sporting KC has been allowing a lot of that. At least relatively speaking. At least through three games.
Sure, it’s a considerably small sample size. The MLS season is less than 10 percent complete. But a team that conceded the fewest goals in the league in three of the previous six years has allowed seven goals through three matches, more than anyone in MLS.
Instead, it’s been the offensive production that has sparked two straight victories. Sporting KC has won twice despite allowing multiple goals in both outings — something it did only once in all of 2017.
If there’s a concern about the defensive trend prolonging, Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes isn’t stating it. In fact, he mocked the mere suggestion of it.
“You guys need to tell me which one you guys want — do you guys want us to score goals (or) do you want us to (not) concede goals?” Vermes said. “You gotta tell me. Because if you do, I’ll go talk to the players and just let them know how we can work that out for you.”
It’s early in the season, but it’s impossible to ignore the numbers. Sporting KC allowed only six opponents to score multiple goals in a game in 2017 — and none accomplished the feat before May. All three opponents in 2018 have done just that. It’s still March.
But the lack of concern stems from the type of goals Sporting KC has allowed. The players and coaches view them as mistakes — and they are therefore correctable.
“I’d feel differently if we were giving up chance after chance after chance,” Vermes said, later adding. “It was decision-making in those moments. We had more than enough people in all the situations that (resulted) in goals. They’re just bad decisions.”
Asked if any of the goals allowed were a product of pushing more numbers forward to improve the offensive production — which has indeed spiked the last two matches — Vermes said, “No, they’re not. And we’re playing the same exact formation.”
Sporting KC fields the identical defensive lineup it used last season, when it yielded eight fewer goals than any other team in MLS. It still has the goalkeeper of the year from 2017 in Melia. It still has two centerbacks — Besler and Ike Opara — who have MLS defender of the year awards on their resume. Add veterans Graham Zusi and Seth Sinovic on the outside and defensive midfielder Ilie Sanchez, who players recently voted one of the league’s most underrated players in an ESPN survey.
It’s a group that has proven its worth, playing in a system that has proven to work. Sporting KC finished in the top half of the league in goals allowed in six straight years and led the league in the category in 2017, 2013 and 2012.
“We have the right guys,” Vermes said. “And that’s why I’m not worried about it. We can work on the things and correct them, and they’re not major concerns. We’re three games in. We’re in a good place.”
