How this player has changed the Sporting Kansas City offense

The pass that will be remembered is the back heel, the ball that came off the foot of Sporting Kansas City winger Daniel Salloi to assist a game-winning goal in Chicago. In the days afterward, Salloi says he was asked about it several times, the sequence considered the decisive moment in Sporting KC’s first victory of 2018.
But inside the locker room, it was an earlier sequence that loomed larger, particularly among the team’s coaches. It also came from Salloi.
In the opening half, Salloi got behind the Chicago defense, chased a ball to the end line and dished a pass across the center of the penalty area. Johnny Russell banged it home for a goal.
“The movement we had on that play was incredible,” coach Peter Vermes said, adding, “We’ve been working on that for a long time — a long time. Daniel, he gets in a spot where he can make that cross, but it also doesn’t happen if Johnny doesn’t make that run.
“It takes time, but that’s the (benefit) that’s finally coming out of those movements.”
It’s the best example of the improvement in Sporting KC’s offense in just one week’s time. It’s also precisely why Salloi (pronounced "SHALLow-ee") earned a spot in the starting lineup.
A year ago, Vermes emphasized positional allocation as the key to keeping possession for long spells, to minimizing turnovers in dangerous areas of the field. Now, he’s using the same instructions for the offense.
Move constantly. But move smartly.
“It’s on-the-front-foot movement,” Vermes said. “We’re penetrating runs; we’re committed; we’re taking people on 1v1.
“It’s coming, but it’s not done by any means. We have so much work to do.”
Salloi is a model student. Without him in the starting lineup on opening night, the Sporting KC offense appeared stale, at least for the initial hour. It lacked that variety.
On Saturday, he gave the Chicago defense something new to think about. Something constant to think about. He has a preference to pick out spots behind the back line, which opens things up for his teammates in front of it. The assist to Russell came only after a Chicago defender was forced to turn his back to the rest of the Sporting KC attack.
“I’ve figured out what movements that I have to make, what movements (my teammates) do and where to put the ball,” Salloi said. “You just have to learn to play together. We still have to get more together, but that game for sure helped us.”
Salloi didn’t score any of the four goals in last weekend’s victory, but Vermes referred to him as “a handful” for Chicago on the left side. He also praised the play of Felipe Gutierrez and Russell, who combined for three goals.
Salloi’s impact was felt in a different manner — in the manner Vermes stressed throughout the preseason. After starting the season on the bench in a shutout loss, Salloi presented a case for sticking in the lineup when Sporting KC returns home to face San Jose at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I was very happy that I could start a game,” Salloi said. “Whenever I’m on the field, I have to play in a way that (shows) the next game I want to be on the field, too.”
