Kansas City is one step closer to hosting the 2026 World Cup

The chances of a World Cup coming to Kansas City have notably improved.
Kansas City is on a short list of potential 2026 World Cup host sites, even after the options were trimmed Thursday by United Bid, a joint effort from the United States, Canada and Mexico to win the rights to the world’s largest tournament. The bid’s competition — seemingly growing stronger by the month — will come from Morocco, with the final fate to be determined by a vote this summer.
Kansas City — and more specifically Arrowhead Stadium — is one of 23 sites that was included in the official bid book submitted to FIFA. It’s one of 17 cities in the U.S. that remains on the list. Should the tournament be awarded to North America, FIFA would select up to 16 host cities from its current list of 23, according to a press release.
“All of Kansas City should be proud that our community is officially in contention to serve as a host city for the biggest sporting event in the world,” said Cliff Illig, a Sporting KC principal owner and the bid’s co-chair along with Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt. “Highly acclaimed for our hospitality and perfectly positioned in the heart of North America, Kansas City's modern amenities and accommodations strengthen the United Bid and provide a world-class experience for guests.
Never miss a local story.
“The inclusion of Kansas City also showcases a strategic vision and a spirit of togetherness made possible by a coalition of leaders in multiple cities, states and municipal agencies. All of us involved in the local effort are delighted to support the United Bid and are committed to continuing our mission to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Kansas City.”
Illig, Hunt and the mayors for both Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan., issued statements Thursday, stating their cases for why Arrowhead would make for an ideal World Cup venue. Hunt called it a “bucket-list destination for spans across all sports, and we are confident it would be a tremendous environment for the world’s best soccer teams to showcase their talent.”
In the group’s message to United Bid, Sporting Club CEO Robb Heineman and team president Jake Reid last year centered the message around “unity,” a criteria established by the United Bid. Illig and Hunt are the co-chairmen of the Kansas City bid, which also includes the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, the Royals and mayors and city managers from both Missouri and Kansas.
Kansas City officials have stressed its ability to host teams with the recent opening of Pinnacle, a state-of-the-art training facility that Sporting KC opened earlier this year. It has also used its location in the Midwest as a tool for persuasion.
Among the United States cities on the list, none are within a seven-hour drive of Kansas City. The other American finalists are Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.
“This city is welcoming, inviting, diverse, rich in culture and rich in attitude,” Kansas City, Mo., mayor Sly James said in his statement. “We’re known for our food; we’re known for our BBQ; we’re known for our jazz; but most of all we’re known for our people. They are the nicest people in the country.”
Comments