Sporting KC’s offense on display once more in first home victory of 2018

The longest scoring drought of Graham Zusi’s career coincided with a move to the back line, offering Sporting Kansas City’s veteran an excuse. But after spanning all of 2017 without a goal, Zusi bluntly stated days before this season that he needed to be part of the offensive solution.
Three games into 2018, he has one.
And a beaut, at that.
Zusi plastered the upper netting for his first goal in 17 months, the go-ahead score in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-2 victory against San Jose on Saturday at Children’s Mercy Park.
That’s two straight victories for Sporting KC (2-1-0), and the manner in which they arrived here is a departure from 2017.
With offense. Sporting KC has seven goals in its past two games after opening the season with a dud. It did not score seven in any two-game span in any match in the past two seasons.
None will be replayed more often than the one from Zusi on Saturday. Playing off his left foot, he drifted near the edge of the box, then unleashed a left-footed shot that sneaked underneath the goal post into the far corner.
And then came some insurance. Felipe Gutierrez slid home his third goal of the season — he scored his first two MLS goals last week — to push Sporting KC’s lead to 3-1.
A goal from San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski cut the lead to 3-2 in the first minute of stoppage time. Wondolowski is 11 goals shy of Landon Donovan’s MLS all-time scoring record. Wondolowski has 135 in his career.
But the Sporting KC offense topped him, at least for one night. A franchise that struggled to score on its home field in 2017 — and was shut out in the season opener against New York City FC just 13 days ago — showed few signs of staleness on Saturday. There was creativity with Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell occupying the wings for the second straight match.
Russell directly led to the opening goal, drawing a penalty kick when San Jose goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell fouled him in the box. Sporting KC midfielder Ilie Sanchez stepped to the dot and buried the ensuing chance, the first goal of his MLS career, which is in its second season.
San Jose pulled even nine minutes later to knot the score at halftime. Valeri Qazaishvilli took advantage of a Sporting KC defense that was out of sorts on the sequence.
Sporting KC has allowed seven goals through three matches. The club allowed only 29 goals last season, the best in the league.
Sporting Kansas City travels to face Colorado at 8 p.m. next Saturday. The Rapids, on a bye this week, have played only one MLS match this season, a 2-1 loss to New England.
