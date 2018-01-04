Full 2018 Sporting KC schedule announced

Sporting Kansas City will embark on the 2018 season with three consecutive matches against playoff teams.
As was previously announced, Sporting KC opens the season at home against New York City FC on March 4. It will travel to play Chicago on March 10 before returning home for a date with San Jose on March 17. All three opponents made the 2017 postseason.
The conclusion of the 2018 schedule could offer some drama.
Benny Feilhaber’s return to Kansas City will come on the final day of the regular season, when expansion-side Los Angeles FC travels to Children’s Mercy Park on Oct. 28. Sporting KC traded Feilhaber to LAFC on Wednesday.
Sporting KC will play seven times on national television. The remainder of the matches will air on Fox Sports Kansas City for the second straight year. Streaming options will be available on the Fox Sports Go app.
The 17-game home schedule includes 10 Saturday games, six on Sundays and one on a Friday evening. All three of the team’s midweek matches are on the road. Tickets to the initial 10 home matches will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 1.
Sporting KC will play each Eastern Conference opponent once and each Western Conference foe twice, with the exception of Minnesota United FC, which it faces three times, including twice at home.
Sporting KC will begin its preseason in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Jan 22.
