Sources: Sporting KC trades Benny Feilhaber to LAFC

The Benny Feilhaber era has come to an end in Kansas City.
Sporting Kansas City traded Feilhaber, a former MLS All-Star, to expansion-club LAFC in exchange for $400,000 in allocation money, sources told The Star on Wednesday. Those funds will be split evenly between general and targeted allocation money, the sources said.
It represents a return home for Feilhaber, who is from Irvine, Calif., and attended UCLA. Feilhaber will turn 33 in January.
Earlier this offseason, Sporting KC signed attacking midfielder Yohan Croizet to a designated player contract, seemingly unseating Feilhaber from his starting job.
Feilhaber constructed the Sporting KC offensive presence in the midfield for the past five seasons after arriving in the Midwest via trade with New England. He totaled 29 goals and 41 assists in five years.
He formulated a career-best season in 2015, recording 10 goals and 15 assists. He finished third in MLS most valuable player voting and was named to the MLS All-Star team.
The production slipped each of the past two seasons, as did the playing time. In 2017, Feilhaber had five goals and three assists.
