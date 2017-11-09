Sporting Kansas City’s Ike Opara wins MLS defender of the year award

More Videos 1:49 After growing up in an orphanage, Gerso Fernandes has found a home with Sporting KC Pause 1:44 Ike Opara on Sporting KC season: When it mattered most, we came up short 2:04 Veteran's homecoming surprises daughter at Gardner school 3:05 Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 2:00 Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 0:37 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes' development on the scout team 2:12 KCPD officer receives surprise trip to Royals alumni fantasy camp 4:20 All eyes on Obama as he reports for jury duty in Chicago 1:56 Cuonzo Martin expects mistakes during Mizzou's first game 0:39 Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ike Opara on Sporting KC season: When it mattered most, we came up short Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara looked back on a 2017 season that included a U.S. Open Cup championship but also a first-round playoff loss. Sporting Kansas City defender Ike Opara looked back on a 2017 season that included a U.S. Open Cup championship but also a first-round playoff loss. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

