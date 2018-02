More Videos

1:44 Ike Opara on Sporting KC season: When it mattered most, we came up short

1:05 Sporting KC’s Matt Besler: 'We have to build off what we did last year'

1:13 Sporting KC's Diego Rubio: Everybody has to fight for their place

1:11 Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes: We can adapt our team in an interesting way

1:10 Sporting Kansas City drafts Butler goalkeeper Eric Dick and Denver center back Graham Smith

0:45 Kansas City's year in sports

5:24 Weeks before moving in, Sporting Kansas City coach gives tour of new home

1:32 Benny Feilhaber: We put ourselves in a difficult position

1:16 Matt Besler on USMNT aftermath: There's no handbook for how to get through it

2:24 Sporting KC's Vermes on state of U.S. national team

1:14 Andrew Dykstra on Sporting KC debut: 'Tried to be ready for my moment'