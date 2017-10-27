Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia was one of three listed on the team’s 2017 roster at his position, none of whom are under contract for 2018.
Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia was one of three listed on the team’s 2017 roster at his position, none of whom are under contract for 2018. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

A look at who’s under contract for Sporting KC in 2018

By Sam McDowell

October 27, 2017 12:29 PM

Sporting Kansas City’s season concluded Thursday with a 1-0 loss in Houston in the knockout round of the MLS playoffs.

The reverberations of another first-round exit will materialize over the coming days, weeks and months. Before Sporting Kansas City uses the open market for additions, the first decisions lie within its own roster.

Here’s how that looks for 2018, at least for the moment:

GOALKEEPERS

Under contract for 2018: None

Team option for 2018: Andrew Dykstra, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas

Out of contract for 2018: None

DEFENDERS

Under contract for 2018: Matt Besler, Kevin Ellis, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Zusi

Team option for 2018: Saad Abdul-Salaam, Amer Didic, Ike Opara, Tyler Pasher, Seth Sinovic, Colton Storm

Out of contract for 2018: Erik Palmer-Brown

MIDFIELDERS

Under contract for 2018: Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez

Team option for 2018: Roger Espinoza, James Musa, Soni Mustivar, Kevin Oliveira

Out of contract for 2018: None

FORWARDS

Under contract for 2018: Latif Blessing, Gianluca Busio, Gerso Fernandes, Cristian Lobato, Diego Rubio, Soony Saad

Team option for 2018: Kharlton Belmar, Cameron Iwasa, Daniel Salloi

Out of contract for 2018: Cameron Porter

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

