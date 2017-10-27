A look at who’s under contract for Sporting KC in 2018

Sporting Kansas City’s season concluded Thursday with a 1-0 loss in Houston in the knockout round of the MLS playoffs.
The reverberations of another first-round exit will materialize over the coming days, weeks and months. Before Sporting Kansas City uses the open market for additions, the first decisions lie within its own roster.
Here’s how that looks for 2018, at least for the moment:
GOALKEEPERS
Under contract for 2018: None
Team option for 2018: Andrew Dykstra, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas
Out of contract for 2018: None
DEFENDERS
Under contract for 2018: Matt Besler, Kevin Ellis, Jaylin Lindsey, Graham Zusi
Team option for 2018: Saad Abdul-Salaam, Amer Didic, Ike Opara, Tyler Pasher, Seth Sinovic, Colton Storm
Out of contract for 2018: Erik Palmer-Brown
MIDFIELDERS
Under contract for 2018: Benny Feilhaber, Jimmy Medranda, Ilie Sanchez
Team option for 2018: Roger Espinoza, James Musa, Soni Mustivar, Kevin Oliveira
Out of contract for 2018: None
FORWARDS
Under contract for 2018: Latif Blessing, Gianluca Busio, Gerso Fernandes, Cristian Lobato, Diego Rubio, Soony Saad
Team option for 2018: Kharlton Belmar, Cameron Iwasa, Daniel Salloi
Out of contract for 2018: Cameron Porter
