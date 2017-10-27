Sporting KC

Sporting KC-Houston playoff summary - October 26

October 27, 2017 08:06 AM

Dynamo 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, OT

Kansas City

0

0

0

0

0

Houston

0

0

1

0

1

KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Jimmy Medranda; Roger Espinoza (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 114th), Ilie Sanchez, Benny Feilhaber (Kevin Oliveira, 101st); Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 51st), Diego Rubio, Larif Blessing (Cristian Lobato, 100th).

HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos, Leonardo (Jalil Anibaba, 41st), DaMarcus Beasley; Ricardo Clark (Vicente Sanchez, 87th), Juan Cabezas, Alberth Elis, Tomas Martinez, Alex (Eric Alexander, 90th); Erick Torres (Romell Quioto, 73rd).

GOAL SCORING

Kansas City: None.

Houston: 1, Elis 11 (Sanchez), 94th minute.

SKC

HOU

Shots

22

20

Shots on goal

6

5

Saves

4

6

Corner kicks

9

6

Fouls

16

21

Offsides

3

4

YELLOW CARDS

Kansas City: Zusi (unsporting behavior), 47th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 53rd; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 65th; Rubio (unsporting behavior), 89th; Dykstra (unsporting behavior), 123rd.

Houston: Senderos (unsporting behavior), 14th; Clark (not retreating), 21st; Machado (unsporting behavior), 76th; Quioto (time wasting), 109th; Elis (unsporting behavior), 121st.

OFFICIALS

Referee: Mark Geiger.

Assistant referee: Joe Fletcher.

Assistant referee: Mike Rottersman.

Fourth official: Hilario Grajeda.

Attendance: 14,126.

  Comments  