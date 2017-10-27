Sporting KC-Houston playoff summary - October 26

Dynamo 1
Sporting Kansas City 0, OT
Kansas City
0
0
0
0
—
0
Houston
0
0
1
0
—
1
KANSAS CITY: Andrew Dykstra; Graham Zusi, Ike Opara, Matt Besler, Jimmy Medranda; Roger Espinoza (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 114th), Ilie Sanchez, Benny Feilhaber (Kevin Oliveira, 101st); Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 51st), Diego Rubio, Larif Blessing (Cristian Lobato, 100th).
HOUSTON: Tyler Deric; Adolfo Machado, Philippe Senderos, Leonardo (Jalil Anibaba, 41st), DaMarcus Beasley; Ricardo Clark (Vicente Sanchez, 87th), Juan Cabezas, Alberth Elis, Tomas Martinez, Alex (Eric Alexander, 90th); Erick Torres (Romell Quioto, 73rd).
GOAL SCORING
Kansas City: None.
Houston: 1, Elis 11 (Sanchez), 94th minute.
SKC
HOU
Shots
22
20
Shots on goal
6
5
Saves
4
6
Corner kicks
9
6
Fouls
16
21
Offsides
3
4
YELLOW CARDS
Kansas City: Zusi (unsporting behavior), 47th; Sanchez (unsporting behavior), 53rd; Espinoza (unsporting behavior), 65th; Rubio (unsporting behavior), 89th; Dykstra (unsporting behavior), 123rd.
Houston: Senderos (unsporting behavior), 14th; Clark (not retreating), 21st; Machado (unsporting behavior), 76th; Quioto (time wasting), 109th; Elis (unsporting behavior), 121st.
OFFICIALS
Referee: Mark Geiger.
Assistant referee: Joe Fletcher.
Assistant referee: Mike Rottersman.
Fourth official: Hilario Grajeda.
Attendance: 14,126.
